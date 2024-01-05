Register
Drink driving offence detected after vehicle was spotted 'travelling very slowly'

Police received a report of a possible drink driver after a vehicle was "travelling very slowly" in the Ballymena area around 11.45am on November 17 last year.
Published 5th Jan 2024, 14:43 GMT
Updated 5th Jan 2024, 14:43 GMT
The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
Trevor Larmour (52), of Fendale Park in Cullybackey, admitted driving with excess alcohol in breath.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court that when police spoke to the defendant there was a strong smell of alcohol from his breath.

The court heard the defendant told police he had been drinking until around 5am that day. When taken to a police station he had an alcohol in breath reading of 58 - the legal limit is 35.

A defence lawyer said the defendant had no previous record and regretted his behaviour. The defendant was banned from driving for a year and fined £300.