Drink driving offence detected after vehicle was spotted 'travelling very slowly'
Trevor Larmour (52), of Fendale Park in Cullybackey, admitted driving with excess alcohol in breath.
A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court that when police spoke to the defendant there was a strong smell of alcohol from his breath.
The court heard the defendant told police he had been drinking until around 5am that day. When taken to a police station he had an alcohol in breath reading of 58 - the legal limit is 35.
A defence lawyer said the defendant had no previous record and regretted his behaviour. The defendant was banned from driving for a year and fined £300.