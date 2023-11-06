The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Wojciech Rembiasz (38), of Millhouse Glen in Antrim town, was spotted swerving across a road in a vehicle which struck a kerb near his home around 1.15am on September 30 this year.

At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, he admitted a charge of driving with excess alcohol in breath. He had an alcohol in breath reading of 83 - the legal limit is 35.

A defence lawyer said his client and his wife had been at a "wedding anniversary party" in a hotel.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant was fortunate not to have hit another vehicle.