Drink driving offence detected after wedding anniversary party
Wojciech Rembiasz (38), of Millhouse Glen in Antrim town, was spotted swerving across a road in a vehicle which struck a kerb near his home around 1.15am on September 30 this year.
At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, he admitted a charge of driving with excess alcohol in breath. He had an alcohol in breath reading of 83 - the legal limit is 35.
A defence lawyer said his client and his wife had been at a "wedding anniversary party" in a hotel.
District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant was fortunate not to have hit another vehicle.
The judge said there had been a high alcohol reading and a collision with a kerb and banned the defendant from driving for 14 months and fined him £300.