Police spotted a light was out in a van which emerged "at speed" from John Street Car Park in Randalstown and then a drink driving offence was detected.

Dylan Thomas Hinfey (23), of Glenkeen, Randalstown, came to PSNI attention on August 24 this year. He had an alcohol in breath reading of 51 - the legal limit is 35.

He pleaded guilty to the one charge he faced - driving with excess alcohol.

A prosecutor said the defendant was unable to give a preliminary breath sample after "15 attempts" and "police believed he was failing on purpose".

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker

The court heard police told the defendant that failure to provide was an offence and he failed three more attempts to provide a preliminary sample.

He was arrested and at a police station he did give an evidential sample with a reading of 51. He had no record.

A defence lawyer said the defendant was "deeply embarrassed" by the offence.

A one-year ban and a £250 fine was handed down at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena.