Drink driving offence detected at car park in Randalstown
Dylan Thomas Hinfey (23), of Glenkeen, Randalstown, came to PSNI attention on August 24 this year. He had an alcohol in breath reading of 51 - the legal limit is 35.
He pleaded guilty to the one charge he faced - driving with excess alcohol.
A prosecutor said the defendant was unable to give a preliminary breath sample after "15 attempts" and "police believed he was failing on purpose".
The court heard police told the defendant that failure to provide was an offence and he failed three more attempts to provide a preliminary sample.
He was arrested and at a police station he did give an evidential sample with a reading of 51. He had no record.
A defence lawyer said the defendant was "deeply embarrassed" by the offence.
A one-year ban and a £250 fine was handed down at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena.