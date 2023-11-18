Drink-driving Portrush nurse 'swerved vehicle in and out of traffic' in Ballymena

A judge said it was "mind boggling" that a nurse was behind the wheel of a car whilst four times the drink drive limit.

Stephen Amour (42), of Skerrymor Place in Portrush, came to police attention on October 2 this year.

He has been ordered to do 120 hours of Community Service and has been banned from driving for 18 months.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates' Court that police received a report of a vehicle swerving in and out of traffic at the Galgorm Road in the Ballymena area and it had a near miss with another vehicle.

The defendant was later slumped over the steering wheel of the parked vehicle, the court heard.

When police were called he had left that area and officers saw the vehicle swerving over the central line and colliding with a kerb in Cullybackey.

A preliminary breath test showed a reading of 139 - the legal limit is 35 - and the defendant then provided an evidential sample in custody of 119.

The defendant had no previous record.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said it was concerning that someone who was a nurse - a diabetic nurse specialist who, he said, must have seen the consequences of accidents involving drink during his time doing general training - had taken so much alcohol and got behind the wheel.

The judge told him: "This a serious case. Your reading was very high. Sometimes I find it mind boggling that somebody with so much alcohol would get behind the wheel of a car and drive it".