Drink offence detected after motorist was driving without lights on

Police spotted a vehicle without lights illuminated as it drove past Antrim Courthouse and when officers stopped the motorist she was over the drink limit.
By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 21st Jun 2023, 08:44 BST
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 08:45 BST

Vanessa Mitchell (53), of Alexandra Park in Antrim town, was detected on May 28 this year.

She had an alcohol in breath reading of 62 - the legal limit is 35.

At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, the defendant was banned from driving for a year and fined £300.

Ballymena courthouse. Credit: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker PressBallymena courthouse. Credit: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press
