Drink offence detected after police spotted vehicle being driven without lights on at 1.50am
Police saw a vehicle being driven without lights on at 1.50am on September 30 this year at Oldstone Road near Antrim town and then a drink offence was detected.
Darren Victor Beatty (38), of Ballyarnot Road near Antrim, admitted driving with excess alcohol and absence of insurance and a driving licence.
Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, was told the defendant had an alcohol in breath reading of 53 - the legal limit is 35.
The defendant was banned from driving for 15 months and fined £325 by District Judge Nigel Broderick who said Beatty had 83 previous convictions including a previous drink-related motoring offence in 2008.