Register
BREAKING
UK Space Agency -Axiom deal will see first all-UK space mission
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
At least 16 dead in shooting in Maine as suspect still at large

Drink offence detected after police spotted vehicle being driven without lights on at 1.50am

Police saw a vehicle being driven without lights on at 1.50am on September 30 this year at Oldstone Road near Antrim town and then a drink offence was detected.
By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 26th Oct 2023, 15:44 BST
The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Darren Victor Beatty (38), of Ballyarnot Road near Antrim, admitted driving with excess alcohol and absence of insurance and a driving licence.

Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, was told the defendant had an alcohol in breath reading of 53 - the legal limit is 35.

The defendant was banned from driving for 15 months and fined £325 by District Judge Nigel Broderick who said Beatty had 83 previous convictions including a previous drink-related motoring offence in 2008.