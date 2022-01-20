Driver arrested after suspected Class A drugs located in Newtownabbey

Commenting on the incident today (Thursday), a PSNI spokesperson said: “Last night your local Neighbourhood Policing Team from Macedon were working with the Local Policing Team and Dog Section after a community spirited member of the public reported deep concern at the manner this vehicle was being driven in the area.

“On locating the vehicle, the driver was arrested for driving while unfit before being further arrested on suspicion of possession and possession with intent to supply a class A drug after suspected drugs and other items were located and seized from the vehicle. During a subsequent search of a property in Bangor related to the incident, a large sum of cash was seized.

“A man in his 20s has subsequently been released on bail pending further enquiries. Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

The arrest was made in the Macedon area.

“Thanks to the vigilance of the public and the assistance of colleagues, there’s no doubt serious harm has been avoided.”