Driver arrested in Mid Ulster on suspicion of petrol station ‘drive offs’

It’s been revealed that a set of number plates relating to a vehicle of the same make and model were found inside.

A police spokesperson confirmed the vehicle was stopped by members of the PSNI’s Automatic Number Plate Recognition interceptor team working in the Mid Ulster area.

“This vehicle was suspected of being used in a number of ‘drive offs’ from fuel stations around the area over the past number of weeks.

“The driver would fill up the vehicle with fuel and drive away without offering or making payment,” said the spokesperson.

“The vehicle was stopped, searched and a set of number plates relating to a vehicle of the same make and model were located secreted in the vehicle.

“The driver was arrested on suspicion of a number of thefts of fuel.