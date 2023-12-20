Driver banned for travelling at ‘grossly excessive speed’ on Cookstown dual carriageway
and live on Freeview channel 276
Ralph Sloan Kells, aged 26, from Gallion Glen, was fined £150 for travelling at 91 mph, 31mph in excess of the permitted limit, on the carriageway on the morning of April 13 last.
Kells was also fined a total of £450 with six penalty points attached to permitting no insurance at Drummond Road, Cookstown, on August 3, 2021, and having no insurance at Fairhill Road, Cookstown, on January 11, 2022.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Deputy District Judge Sean O’Hare remarked that with the penalty points the defendant would be suspended from driving for a total of six months.
He said he hoped the defendant would reflect on these penalties when he got behind the wheel in the future.
A defence lawyer explained that Kells had six ‘live’ points on his driving licence from using a mobile phone imposed at a previous court.
He said Kells had no excuse and did not attempt to make an excuse for travelling at this speed in a 60 mph zone.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“There is no excuse and it shouldn’t have happened,” he stressed.
The lawyer said the defendant is a young man who had “a bright future” having returned to university to study.
He stressed he would now learn of the lesson of the value of his driving licence when he is disqualified.
"I would ask that you keep that disqualification as short as you can,” he added.