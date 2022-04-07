Driver claimed he had alcohol at friend’s home in Whitehead to ‘appear sociable’

Noel McGinley (28), a bricklayer, of Raceview, Muckamore, was slurring his words and there was a smell of alcohol when police spoke to him in a van in the Corbally Park area of Antrim at 12.40am on March 14 this year.

A defence lawyer said the defendant had gone to a friend’s house in Whitehead and had not intended to drink “but to appear sociable” had taken alcohol.

He had an alcohol in breath reading of 79 - the legal limit is 35.

The lawyer said the defendant was aware his actions in driving after drinking were “selfish and idiotic”.