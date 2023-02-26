A motorist has been caught driving at 113mph and while uninsured on the M1 motorway.

The incident happened on Friday, February 24.

Posting an image on social media of a police officer speaking to the driver, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Mahon Road officers on duty this evening detected this vehicle travelling at 113mph on the M1. You can laugh and joke all you want but travelling at this speed is nothing short of ridiculous.

"To make matters worse for the driver, who only bought the car yesterday, there was no valid insurance policy for the vehicle, so they'll have to wait a wee while longer before they can drive it again - once they've insured it and recovered it from the pound after paying the recovery fees.

The driver was detected speeding on the M1.