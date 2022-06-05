Loading...

Driver clocked at 124 mph on motorway

A number of drivers were caught for speeding by police on the M1 motorway yesterday (Saturday, June 5), including one detected at 124 mph.

By Valerie Martin
Sunday, 5th June 2022, 10:37 am

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed that Road Policing officers from Mahon Road made a number of excess speed detections on the motorway throughout the day and evening.

Several of the drivers were caught doing speeds of more than 100 mph, and one was detected at 124 mph.

“These are far in excess of the posted speed limit and will result in each of the drivers explaining the reason for their speed to the local magistrate.

One of the speeds detected on the M1. Picture: PSNI

“Please drive safely and keep to the posted limits,” the police spokesperson added.

