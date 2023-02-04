Andrew Surgenor (35), of Springhill Manor, Cloughmills appeared at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday (February 2) in connection with a one-vehicle collision at Ballynafie Road, Portglenone.
A prosecutor told the court that police had gone to the scene at 6.10am on February 19, 2022, and saw the vehicle locked up and 'left abandoned'.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Police recovered the car and spoke to the defendant who admitted he had been driving.
The defendant told the court the collision happened ahead of his grandfather's funeral when he had gone out to "clear my head".
After losing control of the vehicle he said he had tried to get home quickly to get the ready for the funeral and said he was then going to report the matter to police.