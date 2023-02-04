A Co Antrim man who admitted failing to stop, remain and report an accident after a Mercedes was left 'abandoned' after reportedly losing control on black ice before hitting a grass verge and telegraph pole, has been given five penalty points and a fine of £300.

Andrew Surgenor (35), of Springhill Manor, Cloughmills appeared at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday (February 2) in connection with a one-vehicle collision at Ballynafie Road, Portglenone.

A prosecutor told the court that police had gone to the scene at 6.10am on February 19, 2022, and saw the vehicle locked up and 'left abandoned'.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Police recovered the car and spoke to the defendant who admitted he had been driving.

Ballymena courthouse

The defendant told the court the collision happened ahead of his grandfather's funeral when he had gone out to "clear my head".