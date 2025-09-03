A motorist who hit a speed of 105mph claimed she was distracted by a child in her car.

Caitlin Margaret Boyd (26), of Clon Elagh in Derry/Londonderry, was detected in a 70mph zone at Rathbeg near Antrim town on the M2 motorway on the afternoon of Saturday May 17 this year.

She was not in attendance at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, when the case was dealt with on Tuesday, but a guilty plea had been entered.

The court was told a Ford Focus was overtaking vehicles at a speed of 105mph. When stopped and spoken to by police the defendant said she had been "distracted by a child in the rear seat and hadn't realised that she was going so fast".

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker

District Judge Nigel Broderick said: "You would think that if you were distracted by a child you might slow down rather than speed at 105mph."

A defence barrister sad the defendant had been "extremely distressed" due to other incidents that day.

The defendant, a cleaner, was banned from driving for a month and was fined £200.