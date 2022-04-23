Driver ‘did not realise’ he was driving at 97mph

Tomasz Szarafinski (35) from Parkmore Gardens in Magherafelt was fined £265 with five penalty points on a speeding charge.

Magherafelt Magistrates Court heard on Wednesday (April 13) that police on mobile patrol at Moneymore Road made the detection on the night of January 13.

Counsel prosecuting said police spoke to the defendant, who identified himself, and explained the speed had exceeded the threshold for a fixed penalty notice.

Magherafelt Magistrates Court sits at Bishop Street courhouse in Derry / Londonderry.

He added that he was advised the matter would be reported to the Public Prosecution Service.

Szarafinski, who was not professionally represented and spoke through an interpreter, said he was coming back from work and the “road was empty”.

He said he was tired and just wanted to get home. He was focused on the road and was not aware of what speed he was doing.

He said he needed his driving licence as he was the only driver in his family.

Deputy District Judge Sean O’Hare told the defendant that driving at this speed is “unacceptable.”