Driver fined after veering onto the hard shoulder of the M1 at Moira

A man has been fined by a Lisburn judge after pleading guilty to a charge of driving without due care and attention.
By Lisburn Court Reporter
Published 10th Jun 2023, 10:18 BST
Updated 10th Jun 2023, 10:18 BST

The court heard that Donal Bell, 50, whose address was given as Mullamore Drive in Drumaness, Ballynahinch was stopped by police who were on patrol on the M1 at Moira on March 2, 2023 at 12.55pm.

The police observed the defendant driving and using a mobile phone. When questioned he denied using the mobile phone and when cautioned he made no reply.

Man fined at Lisburn Magistrates Court for driving without due care and attention. Pic by GoogleMan fined at Lisburn Magistrates Court for driving without due care and attention. Pic by Google
Defence said the police had accepted that the defendant had touched the screen of his mobile phone to see the time and was not using it to communicate.

However, he acknowledged he had “veered from one lane towards the hard shoulder for a matter of seconds and concedes his full attention wasn’t on his driving.”

District Judge Rosie Watters imposed a fine of £200 and six penalty points, as well as an offenders levy of £15.