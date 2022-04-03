Driver fined for drug possession after police detect cannabis smell from vehicle

Twenty-year-old Patrick Duffy from Mountjoy Road, Coalisland, admitted a charge of possessing the drug on December 27 last.

Prosecuting counsel said at 10.25pm police on mobile patrol in the Coalisland area stopped a vehicle and spoke to the driver.

She said officers detected a strong smell of cannabis and carried out a search of the vehicle.

Dungannon Courthouse

The prosecutor said approximately 3.5 grams of cannabis was found in the central console of the vehicle, and the defendant made a full admission in a notebook interview.

A defence lawyer pointed out that Duffy has three relevant convictions. He explained that the defendant has been subjected to Probation and had a reference letter from his Probation officer.

Pleading for leniency, the lawyer said it was a very small amount of cannabis, and asked the court to give the Duffy maximum credit for entering an early plea.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said given the defendant’s previous record, he would deal with the matter by an enhanced fine. He imposed a fine of £250 and ordered Duffy to pay a £15 offender levy.