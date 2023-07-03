A driver remains in a critical condition after a serious two car crash in Lurgan on Sunday afternoon.

It is understood firefighters, the NI Ambulance Service and the PSNI attended the road traffic collision on the Eastway in Lurgan at almost 5pm yesterday evening.

Three people are understood the have suffered injuries in the incident with the driver of one car described as ‘in a critical condition in hospital’.

PSNI said a driver is in a critical condition in hospital following a crash on the Eastway in Lurgan, Co Armagh on Sunday July 2.

The driver of another car and a passenger also required medical treatment said the PSNI. However their injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Today the PSNI has appealed for witnesses and has issued as statement.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for information and witnesses following a serious two-vehicle road traffic collision in the Eastway area of Lurgan.”

Inspector Mills said: “Police received a report shortly before 4.50pm on Sunday, 2nd July of the collision involving a grey BMW 320d M Sport and a red Suzuki Alto.

"Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

"The driver of the Suzuki Alto remains in a critical condition in hospital at this time. Meanwhile, the driver of the BMW 320d M Sport and a passenger required medical treatment for injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.