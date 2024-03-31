Driver left 'shaken' after attempted hijacking by men armed with knives

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police said they received a report shortly after 11pm that a man in a silver Skoda Kodiak had been approached by another man who got into the front seat.

A second man then approached the car and struck the driver, who got out of the vehicle. He was then assaulted by a number of other men, some armed with knives.

Detectives are appealing for information following a report of an attempted hijacking in north Belfast on Saturday night.

Detective Sergeant Kitchen said: “The victim got away and back into his vehicle, and the suspects made off with cash and a phone, down Dawson Street in the direction of Lepper Street.

"Thankfully, the victim did not report any serious physical injuries, however, he has been left shaken by the ordeal.