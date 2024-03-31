Driver left 'shaken' after attempted hijacking by men armed with knives
Police said they received a report shortly after 11pm that a man in a silver Skoda Kodiak had been approached by another man who got into the front seat.
A second man then approached the car and struck the driver, who got out of the vehicle. He was then assaulted by a number of other men, some armed with knives.
Detective Sergeant Kitchen said: “The victim got away and back into his vehicle, and the suspects made off with cash and a phone, down Dawson Street in the direction of Lepper Street.
"Thankfully, the victim did not report any serious physical injuries, however, he has been left shaken by the ordeal.
"Our enquiries are ongoing, and we are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have dashcam, CCTV or other video footage. The number to call is 101, quoting reference 1775 of 30/30/24.”