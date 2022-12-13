Police officers from Larne Neighbourhood Team arrested a drink driver in the region yesterday (Monday).

Posting on the Police Mid and East Antrim Facebook page last night (December 12), a Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said: “Earlier today, while out on patrol, Larne Neighbourhood officers had reason to speak to the driver of a car.

“At the roadside they conducted a preliminary breath test with this driver which resulted in a reading more than four times over the legal alcohol limit for a driver.

“This driver was arrested and taken to custody. They will now have to explain their choices at court.

The driver was detected on December 12.

“Despite the many warnings, drivers are still driving after consuming alcohol. If you take the chance, expect to be stopped, expect to be tested and be prepared to face the consequences.

