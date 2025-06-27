PSNI interceptors from Sprucefield stopped a black BMW in Carrickfergus after it had been ‘involved in a number of thefts in the area’ in recent days, police have said.

The driver of the car stopped on Thursday, June 26 was “found to be disqualified from driving and had no insurance”, a PSNI spokesperson added.

"He was arrested and will be appearing in court in the near future in relation to the motoring offences. He has been released on bail in relation to the thefts.

"The vehicle owner, who was also in the vehicle at the time of the stop had permitted the driver to drive knowing he was disqualified and uninsured. She was issued with six points and a £205 fine for permitting no insurance.

"The vehicle is now getting a holiday in police storage courtesy of being uninsured.”

On the same date, a driver was arrested on the M1 motorway for driving whilst disqualified and without insurance.