After a Land Rover crashed into a shipping container, police searched the area for the driver who had disappeared from the scene, a Craigavon court has heard.

Robert James Potts, aged 62, from Tarthlogue Road, Portadown, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with driving without due care and attention.

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

The court heard that on October 30 last year at 5.30pm, police were tasked to Corcullentragh Rd, Portadown to deal with a road traffic collision. On arrival they saw a Range Rover crashed into a red shipping container sustaining ‘heavy frontal damage’. No one was found in the vehicle, nor were there keys and the driver’s door was open.

Extensive checks in the area and fields failed to locate the driver. A police systems check found the vehicle was owned and insured to the defendant. Checks on CCTV footage showed a male walking down the laneway towards Judge’s Yard and had not returned the same way.

“This is believed to be the defendant,” said the prosecutor.

“Police seized the vehicle to have the air bags examined and this returned a positive match for the defendant,” said the prosecutor, adding that police then conducted an interview with the defendant on March 19 this year.

He made a full admission to driving the vehicle at the time of the crash claiming that he hit ‘standing water’ and had been dazzled by a passing lorry. He couldn’t provide information on the lorry.

"He said he had been dazed and concussed and that’s why he didn’t stay at the scene,” said the prosecutor, adding the defendant didn’t seek medical treatment.

Potts’ solicitor Mr Gabriel Ingram pointed out to District Judge Michael Ranaghan that his client had pleaded guilty although he could have contested the case. Mr Ingram added that Potts had admitted to him that speed may have played a part in the incident.

"He lives with his daughter and grandson, who is grown up. He is a divorced man who is a self employed haulage contractor who employs eight men,” said Mr Ingram adding that CCTV shows the incident happened on a “very wet night”.