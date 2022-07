A police spokesperson confirmed the arrest was made in Cookstown after the test revealed a reading more than six times the limit.

“This motorist providing a reading at the roadside of 215 - over six times the legal limit.

The roadside breath test reading provided by a motorist in Cookstown. Picture: PSNI