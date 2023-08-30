A Belfast man, who drove round a residential part of Lurgan in excess of 50mph mounting pavements and grass verges with pedestrians and children in the area, has been jailed for three months.

Ryan Robert Anderson, aged 32, from Centenary House, Victoria Street, Belfast appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday accused of a number of driving offences including dangerous driving and failing to stop for police.

-

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture credit: National World.

-

He pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, no insurance, no driving licence, no vehicle test certificate and to fraudulent use of vehicle registration mark. A charge of speeding was withdrawn.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A prosecutor told the court that on Friday, July 21 this year at around 12.15pm, police pursued a black BMW Series 3. Police said it was travelling through the Lurgan area at speed and in excess of the 30mph limit on Gracey Drive in the Mourneview area of the town. The BMW continued onto Glenfield Road, Pollock Road and Mourne Drive towards slowing turning towards the grass area and on the footpath through Shan Slieve. The vehicle mounted the kerb and continued along the footpath for around 200 metres.

The BMW then turned off the grassed area onto Princeton Drive onto Fairley Drive, Mourneview Avenue and onto Glenavon Lane which is subject to a 30mph speed limit, passing recreational football pitches. Police said the vehicle was being driven in excess of 50mph in this area.

The prosecutor said: “All the roads used are residential and there were pedestrians including children in the vicinity. The BMW continued to fail to stop and continued along Glenavon Lane before slowing and turning left off onto an unpaved farm lane. It continued for approximately half a mile before stopping in a field.”

The driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was arrested. Checks by police discovered his driving licence status was ‘not applicable’. Furthermore, he had no insurance and the vehicle test had expired. When arrested, he responded: ‘I apologise’ and admitted all the offences.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Anderson’s barrister Mr David McKeown said it was ‘very foolish’ and that there ‘was no excuse for it and no real explanation for it’.

"It gets worse as at the time he was on licence and he has been recalled as a result, unsurprisingly, of his actions. He now faces 15 months in custody. He has realised just how sombering a thought that is. It’s his own fault and he has to accept that,” said Mr McKeown, adding that to his credit the defendant had made full admissions at the scene.

District Judge Bernie Kelly said: “Obviously this was a fairly serious piece of driving which covered not just roadways but pathways and grass verges and pavements where any member of the public could have run foul of his driving.”