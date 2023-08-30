Driver sentenced after speeding through residential area of Lurgan mounting pavements when pedestrians and children were nearby
Ryan Robert Anderson, aged 32, from Centenary House, Victoria Street, Belfast appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday accused of a number of driving offences including dangerous driving and failing to stop for police.
-
-
He pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, no insurance, no driving licence, no vehicle test certificate and to fraudulent use of vehicle registration mark. A charge of speeding was withdrawn.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A prosecutor told the court that on Friday, July 21 this year at around 12.15pm, police pursued a black BMW Series 3. Police said it was travelling through the Lurgan area at speed and in excess of the 30mph limit on Gracey Drive in the Mourneview area of the town. The BMW continued onto Glenfield Road, Pollock Road and Mourne Drive towards slowing turning towards the grass area and on the footpath through Shan Slieve. The vehicle mounted the kerb and continued along the footpath for around 200 metres.
The BMW then turned off the grassed area onto Princeton Drive onto Fairley Drive, Mourneview Avenue and onto Glenavon Lane which is subject to a 30mph speed limit, passing recreational football pitches. Police said the vehicle was being driven in excess of 50mph in this area.
The prosecutor said: “All the roads used are residential and there were pedestrians including children in the vicinity. The BMW continued to fail to stop and continued along Glenavon Lane before slowing and turning left off onto an unpaved farm lane. It continued for approximately half a mile before stopping in a field.”
The driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was arrested. Checks by police discovered his driving licence status was ‘not applicable’. Furthermore, he had no insurance and the vehicle test had expired. When arrested, he responded: ‘I apologise’ and admitted all the offences.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Anderson’s barrister Mr David McKeown said it was ‘very foolish’ and that there ‘was no excuse for it and no real explanation for it’.
"It gets worse as at the time he was on licence and he has been recalled as a result, unsurprisingly, of his actions. He now faces 15 months in custody. He has realised just how sombering a thought that is. It’s his own fault and he has to accept that,” said Mr McKeown, adding that to his credit the defendant had made full admissions at the scene.
District Judge Bernie Kelly said: “Obviously this was a fairly serious piece of driving which covered not just roadways but pathways and grass verges and pavements where any member of the public could have run foul of his driving.”
She imposed three months custody for dangerous driving, three months jail for not having insurance plus she imposed three months custody for the fraudulent use of of a vehicle registration mark. All the jail terms are to run concurrently and also concurrently to the defendant’s current sentence. For failing to stop for police, Anderson was fined £100 plus the offender levy of £25. For not having a driving licence he was fined £100. For not having a Vehicle Test Certificate, he was fined £75. The district judge ordered forthwith warrants for a period of seven days. For the dangerous driving, no driving licence and the no insurance offences the defendant was also disqualified for 12 months.