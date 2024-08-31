Driver stopped for a drink of wine outside Dungannon Swifts FC after row with her partner

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A woman who pulled in to drink from a bottle of wine following a row with her partner, has been handed 10 penalty points at Dungannon Magistrates Court.

Mother-of-two Cheryl McCleery from Primrose Hill, Clogher, was also fined £400 with a £15 offender’s levy for being in charge of a vehicle while having consumed excess alcohol on August 4.

District Judge Peter Magill was told that at 2.40am, police received a report of a suspect drink driver outside Dungannon Swifts FC on the Far Circular Road, Dungannon.

Prosecuting counsel said on arrival, police spoke to the defendant whose speech was slurred and she smelled of intoxicating liquor. She was arrested for being drunk in charge and provided a breath specimen while in custody showing a reading of 81mcg.

Jarlath Faloon, solicitor, said the defendant admitted the offence and explained she had been at her partner’s house when they had a row and she became upset and left to go home.

Mr Faloon said she had stopped outside Dungannon Swifts and had a drink from a bottle of wine.

He said her licence was essential to her for work and pleaded with the court not to impose a disqualification.

Judge Magill told McCleery that she had a clear record and had entered a plea of guilty at the earliest opportunity which allowed the court to be lenient.

He cautioned her that she was now sitting on 10 penalty points and that a minor offence, such as speeding, could put her up to 12 points and off the road.