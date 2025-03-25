Driver who 'failed to stop' for police in Ballycastle arrested in Broughshane

A driver who “failed to stop” for police in the Causeway Coast area was later arrested following a “short pursuit” in Broughshane.

In a Facebook post, Police Mid and East Antrim said the vehicle had made off at high speeds in Ballycastle on March 17, adding: “[On March 24] RPI Sprucefield laid in wait for it on the Rathkeel Road, Broughshane.

"After pre-emptively stinging the car a short pursuit took place before being brought to a safe controlled stop by our tactically trained pursuit officers.

"The driver was arrested.

A driver who 'failed to stop' for police in the Causeway Coast and Glens area was later arrested following a “short pursuit” in Broughshane. Photo: Police Mid and East Antrim

"He will be appearing in court in the near future for failing to stop for police, no insurance, no driving licence, no MOT and driving a vehicle in a dangerous condition. The vehicle has been seized.

"Drivers in unroadworthy vehicles like this are amongst the most dangerous and unpredictable on our roads; we call this type of vehicle a 'runabout'.

"If you're aware of any 'runabouts' in your area please report them to police.”

