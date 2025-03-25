A driver who “failed to stop” for police in the Causeway Coast area was later arrested following a “short pursuit” in Broughshane.

In a Facebook post, Police Mid and East Antrim said the vehicle had made off at high speeds in Ballycastle on March 17, adding: “[On March 24] RPI Sprucefield laid in wait for it on the Rathkeel Road, Broughshane.

"After pre-emptively stinging the car a short pursuit took place before being brought to a safe controlled stop by our tactically trained pursuit officers.

"The driver was arrested.

"He will be appearing in court in the near future for failing to stop for police, no insurance, no driving licence, no MOT and driving a vehicle in a dangerous condition. The vehicle has been seized.

"Drivers in unroadworthy vehicles like this are amongst the most dangerous and unpredictable on our roads; we call this type of vehicle a 'runabout'.

"If you're aware of any 'runabouts' in your area please report them to police.”