A motorist with children in her vehicle was almost four-and-a-half times the drink drive limit on a motorway, a court heard.

Laura Watson (33), of Daisy Hill Court, Banbridge, was detected on the M2 motorway near Templepatrick around 6pm on May 29 this year.

When taken to a police station she had an alcohol in breath reading of 154 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath - the legal limit is 35mg/100ml.

Her reading was almost as high as the highest recorded reading in the PSNI's Christmas anti-drink driving campaign for 2022 - which was 157mg/100ml.

The defendant was in the dock at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday, where her case was delayed for a short time to allow her to "compose herself" because she was described as being "very upset". She pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

A prosecutor said police received a report from a member of the public that they were on the motorway hard shoulder, having stopped with a female motorist who they believed to be intoxicated.

Police arrived a short time later and the defendant was in the driver seat of the vehicle and also present in the vehicle were "two young children". The court heard four members of the public were present including the man who had contacted police. He said he had taken the keys from the defendant.

The members of the public told police the defendant had been "weaving all over the carriageway" before stopping on the hard shoulder. People in two vehicles had stopped with her and called police because they were "so alarmed" by the driving, the prosecutor said.

There was a strong smell of liquor from the defendant who failed a preliminary breath test and when taken to Antrim PSNI Station she had an alcohol in breath reading of 154 micrograms.

Upon hearing the reading, District Judge Nigel Broderick told a defence lawyer a pre-sentence report would be needed as it was "far too serious to deal with" due to the "very high reading and there is weaving on the motorway".

The defence lawyer said his client had a "relevant previous conviction" within the last ten years.

