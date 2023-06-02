Neil Robinson (53) from Grange Blundel Road, Loughgall, was also fined £285 with a £15 offender's levy for driving while having consumed excess alcohol on March 22.
Prosecuting counsel told the court that at approximately 4.35pm, police received a report of a suspect drink driver at Beechvalley Way, Dungannon, and on arrival found the defendant with a female standing at the side of a red BMW car.
The lawyer said on Robinson told police that he had been driving and officers could detect a smell of intoxicating liquor from his breath and he replied “I’m f*****”.
He was taken to Dungannon police, where he provided an evidential breath specimen showing an alcohol reading of 108mcgs.
A defence lawyer said the defendant had made a very foolish mistake and is extremely remorseful.