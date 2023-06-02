A Co Armagh motorist said by the District Judge to have "an excessively high" alcohol reading was banned from driving for 16 months at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Neil Robinson (53) from Grange Blundel Road, Loughgall, was also fined £285 with a £15 offender's levy for driving while having consumed excess alcohol on March 22.

Prosecuting counsel told the court that at approximately 4.35pm, police received a report of a suspect drink driver at Beechvalley Way, Dungannon, and on arrival found the defendant with a female standing at the side of a red BMW car.

The lawyer said on Robinson told police that he had been driving and officers could detect a smell of intoxicating liquor from his breath and he replied “I’m f*****”.

He was taken to Dungannon police, where he provided an evidential breath specimen showing an alcohol reading of 108mcgs.