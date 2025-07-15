Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has warned residents about a scam text message regarding parking fines.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a social media post, the local authority said it had received a number of calls about the scam, which targets drivers by claiming they have an outstanding parking fine.

"The scam messages often include a link to pay the alleged fine, but the link is a malicious attempt to steal personal and financial information,” the post added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Council will not contact individuals via text message about parking fines. If you suspect any message or call is a scam, report it to Action Fraud or ScamwiseNI.”

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has warned residents about a scam text message regarding parking fines. Photo: NI World

Meanwhile, Mid & East Antrim Agewell Partnership has warned people to ‘always check with their bank before sending money’ after a man from County Antrim was scammed out of £100,000.

Agewell, which supports older people living in Ballymena, Larne and Carrickfergus, outlined how scammers sent the man realistic emails and documents that looked genuine.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.