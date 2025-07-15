Drivers 'targeted with scam text message over parking fines' in Mid and East Antrim
In a social media post, the local authority said it had received a number of calls about the scam, which targets drivers by claiming they have an outstanding parking fine.
"The scam messages often include a link to pay the alleged fine, but the link is a malicious attempt to steal personal and financial information,” the post added.
"Council will not contact individuals via text message about parking fines. If you suspect any message or call is a scam, report it to Action Fraud or ScamwiseNI.”
Meanwhile, Mid & East Antrim Agewell Partnership has warned people to ‘always check with their bank before sending money’ after a man from County Antrim was scammed out of £100,000.
Agewell, which supports older people living in Ballymena, Larne and Carrickfergus, outlined how scammers sent the man realistic emails and documents that looked genuine.