Driving ban and probation order for Lisburn man who drove without insurance and found in possession of drugs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Lisburn man has been banned from the roads and put on probation for two years.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Stephen Matthews, 41, whose address was given as Hertford Crescent in Lisburn, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with using a motor vehicle without insurance, having no vehicle test certificate, and possession of a Class B drug, namely cannabis.

The court heard that on April 9, 2024, police on patrol stopped a vehicle in the Hertford Crescent area of Lisburn. Checks showed the vehicle wasn’t insured and the vehicle test certificate was out of date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The defendant told officers that he was covered by trade insurance, however he failed to provide the documents to the police within the allocated timescale.

Driving ban and probation order for Lisburn man who drove without insurance and was found in possession of drugs. Pic credit: Google

When questioning the defendant, the police noted the smell of cannabis from the vehicle. The defendant confirmed there was cannabis in the vehicle and a search uncovered 14g.

The defendant made full admission to possession of the drugs, saying that he bought it for £100 and that it was for his own personal use.

District Judge Rosie Watters told the defendant: “Insurance is not an optional thing. You can go to prison for having no insurance. You have got a bit of a record for it. I have no alternative but to disqualify you.”

Ms Watters added: “I am concerned about the cannabis use.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the charge of having no insurance, Ms Watters disqualified the defendant from driving for 12 months.

On the charge of having no vehicle test certificate, Ms Watters imposed a fine of £100.

On the charge of possession of drugs, she ordered the defendant to serve two years on probation.