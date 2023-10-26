Register
Driving ban following incident at Antrim Area Hospital car park

A man who took a vehicle without the owner's authority and admitted two charges of tampering with a vehicle at Antrim Area Hospital has been banned from driving for two months and fined £400.
By The Newsroom
Published 26th Oct 2023, 16:17 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 16:30 BST
The case was mentioned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.The case was mentioned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
He also admitted using a vehicle without insurance during the incident on January 3.

A charge of causing criminal damage to a hospital car park barrier was withdrawn by prosecutors after he paid compensation.

Hugh Joseph O'Neill (66), of Derrycrin Road near Ballinderry, had the case mentioned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena.