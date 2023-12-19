Driving ban follows July 12 incident
A vehicle was seen being driven erratically and swerving in and out of traffic and after police spoke to a man at a car park in Carnlough at 9.30pm on July 12 this year he was charged to appear at Ballymena Magistrates Court.
Conor James O'Neill (41), originally with an address listed as Croft Avenue in Carnlough but now given as Curran Road in Larne, was originally charged with driving whilst unfit and failing to provide a specimen.
Back at court for sentencing the only charge on the charge sheet was driving whilst unfit.
District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant had a poor record and put him on Probation for a year and banned him from driving for 18 months.