Driving ban for 98mph Downpatrick motorist
A motorist with nine penalty points on his licence who was caught doing 98mph in Volkswagen Golf in a 70mph zone - the M2 motorway near Antrim town - has been banned from driving for a month and fined £300.
Anthony Cannon (31), of Strangford Road, Downpatrick, was detected on June 10 this year.
A defence lawyer said the defendant had left himself "insufficient time" to get to Donegal.
The case was mentioned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena.