Driving ban for 98mph Downpatrick motorist

A motorist with nine penalty points on his licence who was caught doing 98mph in Volkswagen Golf in a 70mph zone - the M2 motorway near Antrim town - has been banned from driving for a month and fined £300.
By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 16th Sep 2023, 15:40 BST
The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
Anthony Cannon (31), of Strangford Road, Downpatrick, was detected on June 10 this year.

A defence lawyer said the defendant had left himself "insufficient time" to get to Donegal.

The case was mentioned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena.