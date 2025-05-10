Driving ban for Belfast motorist who hit twice the speed limit
Anthony Mackin (33), of Duneden Park in Belfast, did 60mph in a 30mph zone at 3.20pm on November 11 last year.
The location of the offence was not outlined at Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena.
The defendant told the court he had been going from a 30mph zone into a 60mph zone but had being travelling "too fast too quickly".
District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant had been "travelling at twice the speed limit".
He said police say if there is an accident at 60mph the chances of anyone hit either surviving or avoiding serious injury is reduced.
As a result of the speed and to "act as a deterrence to others" the judge said he was banning the defendant for a month.