Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A motorist detected doing twice the speed limit has been banned from driving for a month and fined £150.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anthony Mackin (33), of Duneden Park in Belfast, did 60mph in a 30mph zone at 3.20pm on November 11 last year.

The location of the offence was not outlined at Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The defendant told the court he had been going from a 30mph zone into a 60mph zone but had being travelling "too fast too quickly".

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant had been "travelling at twice the speed limit".

He said police say if there is an accident at 60mph the chances of anyone hit either surviving or avoiding serious injury is reduced.

As a result of the speed and to "act as a deterrence to others" the judge said he was banning the defendant for a month.