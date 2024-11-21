Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A court was told a motorist who sped off along rural roads turned off his vehicle's lights in the dark to escape police.

Cory McMullan (21), of Ballynease Road, Bellaghy, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving.

Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, was told the defendant said he "panicked" when he spotted police because a person in his vehicle had been smoking cannabis.

The court was told that at 2.20am on July 7 this year a police patrol was in the Cushendall Road area near Ballymena when they saw a Volkswagen Jetta parked at a Maxol garage.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo Pacemaker

A prosecutor said: "On observing police the vehicle exited the forecourt, making off at speed across Cushendall Road and police observed the vehicle, at that point, turn off all lights, travelling well in excess of 60mph along Drumagrove Road without any consideration for other road users".

She said there was no street lighting and it was dark "making the vehicle almost impossible for other road users to see".

Police saw the car go over a hill crest and it "continued to turn lights on an off several times momentarily, appearing to try and gauge its position in the road" and "the vehicle again turned off all lights and police lost sight".

They attended the last registered owner's address at 7.45pm on July 7. The defendant had no previous convictions.

The defendant made full admissions and told police he had "panicked when he saw police and made off because one of the girls in the rear of the vehicle had smoked a joint".

A defence solicitor said the defendant was "utterly remorseful" and "he understands fully the enormity" and that "this driving was outrageous".

The solicitor said the defendant estimated the dangerous driving had lasted for "one to two minutes".

District Judge Nigel Broderick said it was a "deliberate action over a period of time that involved speed and no lights and he is just fortunate, there but for the Grace of God, that he didn't cause an accident and/or serious or fatal injury."

The defendant was banned from driving for a year and was fined £500. He will have to re-sit a test to get back on the roads.