A Carrickfergus motorist has been banned from driving for 18 months and put on Probation for a year.

Taylor McKinney (20), of Mill Terrace, was charged with driving whilst unfit; driving without due care and attention and failing to remain and report a collision on April 25 this year.

Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, was told there had been a collision on the M2 motorway when the defendant's vehicle collided with a vehicle which was overtaking.

She had initially stopped and whilst speaking to the other driver had been "very flustered".After a time, she left the scene and was later spoken to by police in Antrim town where her speech was slurred. A blood sample showed drugs including cocaine.