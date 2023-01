A Carrickfergus man detected drink driving has been banned from the roads for a year and fined £400.

James Christopher Deignan (37), of Taylor's Avenue, had an alcohol in breath reading of 72 - the legal limit is 35.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court a vehicle was driven "erratically" in Ballymena on December 9 last year.

A defence lawyer said the defendant had been "out shopping" and after taking drink "took a silly decision" to drive and is "regretful".

