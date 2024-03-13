Driving ban for chef who hit speed of 108mph

A motorist who hit a speed of 108mph has been banned from driving for a month and fined £200.
By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 13th Mar 2024, 15:07 GMT
Ryan Williamson (28), of Ballygelagh Road near Cloughey in County Down, came to police attention at 10.42pm on July 8 last year on the M2 motorway near Antrim.

A prosecutor told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, the defendant apologised to police and told officers he was returning from Buncrana in Donegal.

The court heard the defendant had two previous endorsements for speeding on his licence.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
A defence lawyer said the defendant, a chef, had been working in Buncrana on the date he was stopped by police. The defendant was not present at court.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said: "This is far too high a speed. I have said many, many, times, unfortunately far too often, that those who drive at this speed can readily expect a disqualification".