Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Hollywood star dead following motorbike crash
Nottingham: Two people killed in city centre attack were students
Police issue update on Nottingham attack that left three people dead
Aircraft crashes into sea off South Wales coast
3 people dead in ‘major incident’ man arrested on suspicion of murder
Major incident’ unfolding in UK city with multiple roads closed

Driving ban for Coleraine restaurateur who hit speed of 101mph

A motorist caught doing 101mph has been banned from the roads for a month and fined £200.
By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 13th Jun 2023, 15:38 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 15:42 BST

Steafan McCarry (33), of Portrush Road, Coleraine, exceeded a 70mph speed limit at 3pm on Tuesday November 15 last year.

A defence solicitor told Ballymena Magistrates Court the defendant was "under the belief he was late for picking his children up from school".

He said the defendant is a restaurateur who runs two premises.

Most Popular
Editorial image.Editorial image.
Editorial image.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said he deals with "far too many" cases of motorists doing over 100mph and he said there had to be an "element of deterrence".

He added: "All drivers must understand if you drive at 100mph the likelihood is you are going to be disqualified."