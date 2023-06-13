A motorist caught doing 101mph has been banned from the roads for a month and fined £200.

Steafan McCarry (33), of Portrush Road, Coleraine, exceeded a 70mph speed limit at 3pm on Tuesday November 15 last year.

A defence solicitor told Ballymena Magistrates Court the defendant was "under the belief he was late for picking his children up from school".

He said the defendant is a restaurateur who runs two premises.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said he deals with "far too many" cases of motorists doing over 100mph and he said there had to be an "element of deterrence".