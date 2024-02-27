Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kirsty Warren (35), of Garron Crescent in Larne, admitted driving with excess alcohol in breath in the Bay Road area of the town on November 21 last year.

She appeared at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday. A prosecutor said around 3.50pm on November 21 police received a report a Corsa car had "driven into the water at Bay Road in Larne and that a female had got out of the vehicle".

Police attended and the defendant said she had been behind the wheel. The prosecutor continued: "The vehicle had gone straight over grass at the side of the road, over the bank and sea edge and into the water and the vehicle was submerged."

Officers noted the defendant appeared to be unsteady on her feet and there was a "smell of intoxicating liquor". When asked if she had a drink, the defendant told officers she had a "white wine spritzer with her lunch".

A preliminary breath sample was failed and when taken to a police station the defendant had an alcohol in breath reading of 116 - the legal limit is 35.

A defence barrister said it was a "high reading". He said he had taken instructions "given how the vehicle was found and where it was found if there was anything more sinister going on in terms of this incident and she is adamant there wasn't. It just seems to be a coincidence".