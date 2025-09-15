An R driver caught doing more than twice his permitted speed has been banned from driving for four months and has been fined £500.

Patrick McIntyre (20), of Cloona Manor, Dunmurry, was detected doing 91mph on the A8 dual-carriageway - a 70mph zone - near Larne on July 17 this year - but as an R driver his maximum speed should have been 45mph.

He had no record and a defence barrister told Ballymena Magistrates Court the defendant made a "very foolish mistake".

Deputy District Judge Austin Kennedy asked the defendant: "You are restricted to 45mph. How do you think you can control a vehicle at 91mph when you are only shortly after passing your test? You can't.

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Image: Pacemaker

"Do you know any families who have been bereaved because of road traffic accidents in this jurisdiction? No you don't. I suggest you speak to some of them and you realise that speed kills."

The judge said it had been an "appalling" speed and said there are "far too many R drivers not abiding by their restrictions. This simply has to stop, there are far too many deaths. You are going to have to learn your lesson - speed kills".

After the driving ban the defendant had bail fixed for appeal and he is allowed to drive in the meantime.