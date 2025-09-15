Driving ban for Dunmurry R driver caught doing more than double his restricted speed

By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 15th Sep 2025, 15:30 BST
An R driver caught doing more than twice his permitted speed has been banned from driving for four months and has been fined £500.

Patrick McIntyre (20), of Cloona Manor, Dunmurry, was detected doing 91mph on the A8 dual-carriageway - a 70mph zone - near Larne on July 17 this year - but as an R driver his maximum speed should have been 45mph.

Most Popular

He had no record and a defence barrister told Ballymena Magistrates Court the defendant made a "very foolish mistake".

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Deputy District Judge Austin Kennedy asked the defendant: "You are restricted to 45mph. How do you think you can control a vehicle at 91mph when you are only shortly after passing your test? You can't.

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Image: Pacemakerplaceholder image
The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Image: Pacemaker

For the best coverage of life in Northern Ireland, sign up to our newsletter now

"Do you know any families who have been bereaved because of road traffic accidents in this jurisdiction? No you don't. I suggest you speak to some of them and you realise that speed kills."

The judge said it had been an "appalling" speed and said there are "far too many R drivers not abiding by their restrictions. This simply has to stop, there are far too many deaths. You are going to have to learn your lesson - speed kills".

After the driving ban the defendant had bail fixed for appeal and he is allowed to drive in the meantime.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice