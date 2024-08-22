Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A motorist detected driving at 103mph in a 70mph zone - the M2 motorway in Co Antrim - was on her way to visit her fiancé, a court was told.

Gemma Boyle (29), of Glenrandel, Eglinton, committed the offence at 8.30pm on June 7 this year.

At Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, a defence barrister said the defendant, a teacher, had been working late on a Friday and after work, whilst travelling to "see her fiancé," she "wasn't paying attention to her speed".

The lawyer said the defendant said it was a "one-off".

District Judge Nigel Broderick said people who drive over 100mph must be banned as a deterrence to others.

The defendant was banned from driving for a month and fined £150.