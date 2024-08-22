Driving ban for Eglinton motorist who hit speed of 103mph on M2 'on way to visit fiancé'
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A motorist detected driving at 103mph in a 70mph zone - the M2 motorway in Co Antrim - was on her way to visit her fiancé, a court was told.
Gemma Boyle (29), of Glenrandel, Eglinton, committed the offence at 8.30pm on June 7 this year.
At Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, a defence barrister said the defendant, a teacher, had been working late on a Friday and after work, whilst travelling to "see her fiancé," she "wasn't paying attention to her speed".
The lawyer said the defendant said it was a "one-off".
District Judge Nigel Broderick said people who drive over 100mph must be banned as a deterrence to others.
The defendant was banned from driving for a month and fined £150.