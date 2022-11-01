Driving ban for Larne motorist
A Larne motorist who was over the drink drive limit has been banned from the roads for a year and fined £200.
Michelle Bainbridge (32), of Regents Park, was detected in the town around 1pm on October 4.
She had an alcohol in breath reading of 59 - the legal limit is 35.
Ballymena Magistrates Court heard the defendant is a 'District Nurse'.
Most Popular
Defence solicitor Sara Edge said: "I think it is clear, and accepted, from the reading that this was a reading from alcohol the night before."