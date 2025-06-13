Driving ban for Larne motorist caught doing 'motorway speed' in 40mph zone

By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 13th Jun 2025, 08:38 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2025, 08:39 BST

A judge said a man was "doing a motorway speed" in a 40mph zone in Larne and banned him from driving for two weeks along with a £200 fine.

Christopher Dean (36), of Hampton Grove in the town, was detected doing 74mph in a 40mph zone on February 1 this year.

A defence solicitor said it was at the end of a 40mph zone on a dual-carriageway on the way out of Larne town centre.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said courts need to take a "very robust" approach to those who do excessive speeds.

