Driving ban for Larne motorist caught doing 'motorway speed' in 40mph zone
A judge said a man was "doing a motorway speed" in a 40mph zone in Larne and banned him from driving for two weeks along with a £200 fine.
Christopher Dean (36), of Hampton Grove in the town, was detected doing 74mph in a 40mph zone on February 1 this year.
A defence solicitor said it was at the end of a 40mph zone on a dual-carriageway on the way out of Larne town centre.
District Judge Nigel Broderick said courts need to take a "very robust" approach to those who do excessive speeds.