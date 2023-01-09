A motorist whose vehicle crashed into a parked car which was declared a 'write-off' at Larne’s Laharna Retail Park has been given a six months driving ban and fined £750.

Graham John Henry (45), of The Beeches, Larne, left the scene on April 18 last year.

At Ballymena Magistrates Court he admitted charges of driving without due care and attention and failing to remain and report a collision.

The court heard he already had ten penalty points on his licence.

Ballymena courthouse

A prosecutor said the defendant came off the Circular Road and "drove over the grass verge separating the car park from the road" and struck the rear of a parked vehicle. Henry made off from the scene.

The defendant said he left as he was "panicking and was scared".

He said the collision happened after an "unknown object fell from his dashboard which distracted him".