Noah Stewart (18), of Brooklands, Ahoghill, had the offence detected at 1.00pm on Saturday June 25 of this year at Galgorm Road in Ballymena.

His father, Adrian Stewart (42), of the same address, was given six penalty points for permitting no insurance.

Noah Stewart told Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, November 3, that at the time of the offence he was unaware he had been uninsured.

Adrian Stewart told the court that the insurance issue was a "clerical error" as he had thought the insurance had "auto-renewed".

Adrian Stewart said that his son "had no knowledge the car wasn't insured".

Mr Stewart added: "He is a young professional footballer, playing for Linfield. He does need his car for football".