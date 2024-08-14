Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Lisburn man has been fined and given a two-week driving ban after pleading guilty to a charge of driving without insurance.

Paul Robinson, 24, whose address was given as Knockdarragh Park, appeared before the city’s magistrates’ court on Thursday, August 8, to answer the charge.

The court heard that on Tuesday May 7, 2024 at 8am, police responded to a call about a collision on the Glenavy Road in Lisburn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There were two cars at the scene, one was a blue BMW driven by the defendant. Checks by the police showed there was no insurance in place for the vehicle.

Two week driving ban for Lisburn. Pic credit: Google

It was reported that the defendant appeared confused and stated that he had taken out an insurance policy with Admiral the week before.

Defence told the court: “He thought the policy was due to start on April 15 but it was actually due to start on May 15.

"He is a heating engineer, supplied with a work van and travels all over Northern Ireland. His driving licence is essential for that job.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defence asked the court to disqualify the defendant from driving for as short a time as possible to allow him to perhaps keep his job.

District Judge Rosie Watters commented: “It is very unfortunate. You need to look at the policy before you go on the road.”

Ms Watters disqualified the defendant from driving for two weeks. She also imposed a fine of £200 and an offender’s levy of £15 and allowed the defendant eight weeks to pay the fines.