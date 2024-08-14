Driving ban for Lisburn heating engineer who drove without insurance
Paul Robinson, 24, whose address was given as Knockdarragh Park, appeared before the city’s magistrates’ court on Thursday, August 8, to answer the charge.
The court heard that on Tuesday May 7, 2024 at 8am, police responded to a call about a collision on the Glenavy Road in Lisburn.
There were two cars at the scene, one was a blue BMW driven by the defendant. Checks by the police showed there was no insurance in place for the vehicle.
It was reported that the defendant appeared confused and stated that he had taken out an insurance policy with Admiral the week before.
Defence told the court: “He thought the policy was due to start on April 15 but it was actually due to start on May 15.
"He is a heating engineer, supplied with a work van and travels all over Northern Ireland. His driving licence is essential for that job.”
Defence asked the court to disqualify the defendant from driving for as short a time as possible to allow him to perhaps keep his job.
District Judge Rosie Watters commented: “It is very unfortunate. You need to look at the policy before you go on the road.”
Ms Watters disqualified the defendant from driving for two weeks. She also imposed a fine of £200 and an offender’s levy of £15 and allowed the defendant eight weeks to pay the fines.