Driving ban for Lisburn man who was charged with drink driving on Boxing Day
Graham Edward Barrington, 45, whose address was given as Craig Crescent in Lisburn, represented himself before Lisburn Magistrates Court when he pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol in his breath.
The court heard that on Tuesday, December 26, 2023 police received a report from a member of the public travelling behind a silver Peugeot within the vicinity of Dundrod Road in Lisburn.
It was stated that the vehicle was bouncing against the kerbs and crossing the white line into oncoming traffic.
When stopped the defendant gave a preliminary breath test, which gave a reading of 84 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath, the legal limit being 35 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath.
The defendant was conveyed to the custody suite, where a further test gave an evidential reading of 66 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath.
The defendant, who represented himself in court, said he had been drinking the previous day.
He continued “It was from the night before. I really apologise for this. I shouldn’t have driven so soon after getting out of bed and I should have known this.
"I do apologise. I have pretty extreme medical matters and don’t go out very much. I don’t usually drink.”
District Judge Rosie Watters disqualified the defendant from driving for 18 months, which can be reduced by a quarter on completion of a drink driving course.
Ms Watters also imposed a fine of £250 and an offender’s levy of £15. She allowed the defendant 26 weeks to pay the fines.