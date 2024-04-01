Driving ban for Magheralin motorist who hit speed of 82mph in 40mph zone
and live on Freeview channel 276
Caitlin Frances McDonald (20), of Acres Road, Magheralin, committed the speeding offence at 9.45am on September 15 last year.
Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, heard the defendant works as a carer and on the day in question her car was getting an MOT and she had taken her boyfriend's "much faster" vehicle.
The defendant, who had a previously clear record, had been going to get breakfast after starting work, a defence barrister said.
The lawyer said there was "no excuse" for such a speed.
District Judge Nigel Broderick said it had been in excess of a "motorway speed" in a 40mph zone.
The judge told the defendant: "This is far too high a speed. If you had hit somebody or hit another car you could have caused a fatality".