Caitlin Frances McDonald (20), of Acres Road, Magheralin, committed the speeding offence at 9.45am on September 15 last year.

Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, heard the defendant works as a carer and on the day in question her car was getting an MOT and she had taken her boyfriend's "much faster" vehicle.

The defendant, who had a previously clear record, had been going to get breakfast after starting work, a defence barrister said.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court sitting in Ballymena. Photo by Pacemaker

The lawyer said there was "no excuse" for such a speed.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said it had been in excess of a "motorway speed" in a 40mph zone.