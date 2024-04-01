Driving ban for Magheralin motorist who hit speed of 82mph in 40mph zone

A motorist detected doing 82mph in a 40mph zone at Sevenmilestraight near Antrim town has been banned from driving for six weeks and fined £200.
By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 1st Apr 2024, 07:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Caitlin Frances McDonald (20), of Acres Road, Magheralin, committed the speeding offence at 9.45am on September 15 last year.

Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, heard the defendant works as a carer and on the day in question her car was getting an MOT and she had taken her boyfriend's "much faster" vehicle.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The defendant, who had a previously clear record, had been going to get breakfast after starting work, a defence barrister said.

Most Popular
The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court sitting in Ballymena. Photo by PacemakerThe case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court sitting in Ballymena. Photo by Pacemaker
The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court sitting in Ballymena. Photo by Pacemaker

Join the hundreds of people who have signed up for a Northern Ireland World newsletter

The lawyer said there was "no excuse" for such a speed.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said it had been in excess of a "motorway speed" in a 40mph zone.

The judge told the defendant: "This is far too high a speed. If you had hit somebody or hit another car you could have caused a fatality".