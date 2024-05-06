Driving ban for man who did wheelies on his motorbike mid-afternoon on streets in Ballymena town centre

A motorcyclist who did wheelies whilst driving through Ballymena town centre at 3pm in the afternoon has been banned from driving for a year and fined £300 for dangerous driving.
By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 6th May 2024, 08:00 BST
The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo by PacemakerThe case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo by Pacemaker
The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo by Pacemaker

Nicky Blair (29), of Beechwood Avenue in the Ballymena area, was observed doing a wheelie at Larne Road Link near a roundabout at Sainsbury's on October 5, 2023.

A witness said the motorbike performed "a wheelie" whilst travelling close behind a vehicle.

The witness "waved down"and spoke to the defendant but Blair then performed a "second wheelie" whilst passing Ballymena Fire Station.

Police then attended the home of the last registered owner and spoke to the defendant.

A defence solicitor told Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, May 2, the defendant pleaded guilty and Blair accepted it had been a "poor, foolish, piece of driving".