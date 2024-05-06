The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo by Pacemaker

Nicky Blair (29), of Beechwood Avenue in the Ballymena area, was observed doing a wheelie at Larne Road Link near a roundabout at Sainsbury's on October 5, 2023.

A witness said the motorbike performed "a wheelie" whilst travelling close behind a vehicle.

The witness "waved down"and spoke to the defendant but Blair then performed a "second wheelie" whilst passing Ballymena Fire Station.

Police then attended the home of the last registered owner and spoke to the defendant.