Driving ban for man who did wheelies on his motorbike mid-afternoon on streets in Ballymena town centre
Nicky Blair (29), of Beechwood Avenue in the Ballymena area, was observed doing a wheelie at Larne Road Link near a roundabout at Sainsbury's on October 5, 2023.
A witness said the motorbike performed "a wheelie" whilst travelling close behind a vehicle.
The witness "waved down"and spoke to the defendant but Blair then performed a "second wheelie" whilst passing Ballymena Fire Station.
Police then attended the home of the last registered owner and spoke to the defendant.
A defence solicitor told Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, May 2, the defendant pleaded guilty and Blair accepted it had been a "poor, foolish, piece of driving".